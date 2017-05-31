Top Stories
Wed, 31 May 2017 at 12:22 am

Ryan Seacrest Makes It Instagram Official With Girlfriend Shayna Taylor

Ryan Seacrest Makes It Instagram Official With Girlfriend Shayna Taylor

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Shayna Taylor have made it Instagram official!

Over the holiday weekend, the couple jetted to Turks and Caicos for some rest and relaxation.

During the trip, Shayna took to her Instagram to share some gorgeous photos from the vacation, including one where Ryan‘s giving her a kiss on the cheek!

Shayna simply captioned the photo with some colorful hearts.

Ryan and Shayna dated several years ago and after recently getting back together, they made their first red carpet appearance.

Check out their cute Instagram photo below…
Photos: Instagram
