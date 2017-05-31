Scott Pelley Leaving 'CBS Evening News' Anchor Position

Scott Pelley is reportedly leaving his post an an anchor on the CBS Evening News.

The 59-year-old reporter has served as the show’s anchor since taking over for Katie Couric back in 2011.

Scott will still continue his job with 60 Minutes, where he has been a host since 2003.

There is no word yet who will be the replacement or fill-in for Scott.

CBS News is expected to make an official announcement about the departure on Wednesday (May 31) morning.

Scott joined CBS in 1989, where he covered major political stories, and also served as Chief White House Correspondent from from 1997 to 1999.