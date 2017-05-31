Top Stories
Wed, 31 May 2017 at 4:34 pm

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton to Join X-Men's 'New Mutants'

Charlie Heaton is in talks to join the X-Men family in the upcoming superhero ensemble flick New Mutants.

The 23-year-old Stranger Things will play Sam Guthrie (AKA Cannonball) – “a teen who propels himself into the air (like a cannonball) and is invulnerable while doing so,” according to THR.

Also in the cast is Anya Taylor-Joy and Maisie Williams, with Rosario Dawson in negotiations too.

The film follows a “diverse group of teens learning to cope with their super powers.”

New Mutants has a release date of April 13, 2018 and will begin shooting in Boston in July.
