Wed, 31 May 2017 at 3:45 pm
The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell Hasn't Returned Her Engagement Ring Yet
- Lauren Bushnell plans to return her engagement ring from Ben Higgins, but that hasn’t happened just yet – TMZ
- Rob Kardashian may have a new girlfriend – Wetpaint
- Chloe Moretz is not happy about the marketing for her new movie – and for good reason – Just Jared Jr
- Darren Criss sorta resembles a Ken doll in his latest photo, no? – DListed
- Emily Ratajakowski bares it all in this new pic – Hollywood Tuna
- Get more details on Kathy Griffin‘s firing by CNN – Towleroad
- Are Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin back together? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Ben Higgins, Lauren Bushnell, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet