Wed, 31 May 2017 at 3:45 pm

The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell Hasn't Returned Her Engagement Ring Yet

  • Lauren Bushnell plans to return her engagement ring from Ben Higgins, but that hasn’t happened just yet – TMZ
  • Rob Kardashian may have a new girlfriend – Wetpaint
  • Chloe Moretz is not happy about the marketing for her new movie – and for good reason – Just Jared Jr
  • Darren Criss sorta resembles a Ken doll in his latest photo, no? – DListed
  • Emily Ratajakowski bares it all in this new pic – Hollywood Tuna
  • Get more details on Kathy Griffin‘s firing by CNN – Towleroad
  • Are Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin back together? – J-14
Photos: Getty
  • Scott Disick is spending time with another one of Justin Bieber's exes - TMZ
  • Millie Bobby Brown auditioned for a major action flick - Just Jared Jr
  • Mark Consuelos has begun filming season two of Riverdale - Wetpaint
  • Godzilla vs. Kong has officially found its director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The Brady Bunch kids reunite on The Today Show - Gossip Cop