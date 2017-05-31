'This Is Us' Staying On Tuesdays, NBC Reshuffles Schedule

NBC recently announced that This Is Us was making a move to Thursdays, but that’s no longer the case.

The network decided to keep the hit drama on Tuesdays at 9PM after The Voice this fall, according to Variety.

And instead, it will be going back to the four-sitcom format with with Superstore, The Good Place, Will & Grace, and Great News on Thursday nights.

Meanwhile, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders will follow This Is Us back to Tuesdays and air in the 10PM slot (and eventually Chicago Med will air in its place).

And Chicago Fire will air on Thursday nights at 10PM following the comedy line-up. Adjust your viewing schedules accordingly!

Click inside to see the new Tuesday and Thursday night schedule for NBC…

TUESDAYS

8 pm The Voice

9 pm This Is Us

10 pm Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

THURSDAYS

8 pm Superstore

8:30 pm The Good Place

9 pm Will & Grace

9:30 pm Great News

10 pm Chicago Fire