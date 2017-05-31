Top Stories
Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Wed, 31 May 2017 at 9:23 am

'This Is Us' Staying On Tuesdays, NBC Reshuffles Schedule

'This Is Us' Staying On Tuesdays, NBC Reshuffles Schedule

NBC recently announced that This Is Us was making a move to Thursdays, but that’s no longer the case.

The network decided to keep the hit drama on Tuesdays at 9PM after The Voice this fall, according to Variety.

And instead, it will be going back to the four-sitcom format with with Superstore, The Good Place, Will & Grace, and Great News on Thursday nights.

Meanwhile, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders will follow This Is Us back to Tuesdays and air in the 10PM slot (and eventually Chicago Med will air in its place).

And Chicago Fire will air on Thursday nights at 10PM following the comedy line-up. Adjust your viewing schedules accordingly!

Click inside to see the new Tuesday and Thursday night schedule for NBC…

TUESDAYS
8 pm The Voice
9 pm This Is Us
10 pm Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

THURSDAYS
8 pm Superstore
8:30 pm The Good Place
9 pm Will & Grace
9:30 pm Great News
10 pm Chicago Fire
Just Jared on Facebook
this is us moves thursdays nbc 01
this is us moves thursdays nbc 02
this is us moves thursdays nbc 03
this is us moves thursdays nbc 04
this is us moves thursdays nbc 05

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Television, This is Us

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick is spending time with another one of Justin Bieber's exes - TMZ
  • Millie Bobby Brown auditioned for a major action flick - Just Jared Jr
  • Mark Consuelos has begun filming season two of Riverdale - Wetpaint
  • Godzilla vs. Kong has officially found its director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The Brady Bunch kids reunite on The Today Show - Gossip Cop