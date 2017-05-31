Tony Awards 2017 - Orlando Bloom, Anna Kendrick, & More Presenters Announced

A bunch of big names were just announced to be presenting at the upcoming 2017 Tony Awards.

Orlando Bloom, Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey, Josh Gad, Taraji P. Henson, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Wilde; and nominees Josh Groban, Bette Midler, and Ben Platt will all be presenting during the telecast.

The Tony Awards honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway.

In case you missed it, check out the full list of nominations!

Hosted by Kevin Spacey, the 2017 Tonys will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 11 @ 8PM on CBS.