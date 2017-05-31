Top Stories
Kathy Griffin Fired By CNN Over Controversial Shoot

Watch Andrew Garfield Dress in Drag & Sing Whitney Houston

Wed, 31 May 2017 at 10:11 am

Andrew Garfield is giving us LIFE right now.

The 33-year-old Oscar-nominated actor totally slayed while dressing up in drag and lip-syncing Whitney Houston‘s “I’m Every Woman” during the Werq the World Tour show on Tuesday night (May 30) in London, England.

He put on a curly wig and went all out, even doing impressive back-flips on stage!

Andrew was in the audience with his Angels in America co-stars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Russell Tovey.

The show’s host, Michelle Viasge, posted an Instagram pic with him and Laverne Cox backstage, writing, “What a show, what a night! Thank you as always 🇬🇧 YOU ARE MY HEART AND SOUL. Andrew Garfield, you are my new friend, I am SO proud of you for not just lip syncing Whitney tonight in a wig no less, but for opening your mind and heart to all it has to offer.”

Watch the epic video of Andrew below!

Photos: Instagram, Getty
Posted to: Andrew Garfield, Whitney Houston

