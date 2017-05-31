Zoe Lister-Jones & Adam Pally Premiere New Movie 'Band Aid'

The star-studded cast of the new film Band Aid stepped out for the big premiere at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Tuesday evening (May 30) in Los Angeles.

Writer, director, and actress Zoe Lister-Jones was joined by her co-stars Adam Pally, Jesse Williams, Colin Hanks, Fred Armisen, Majandra Delfino, and Retta.

The movie follows a “feuding married couple whose shared love of music makes for unconventional therapy, transforming their fights into song and ultimately a band with the help of their once-drummer neighbor Dave (Armisen),” according to Deadline.

Also in attendance were James Van Der Beek, Jerry O’Connell, Joy Bryant, Hunter King, and David Walton.

