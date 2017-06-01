Amanda Seyfried Officially Joins ‘Mamma Mia’ Sequel Movie!

Amanda Seyfried has signed a deal to star in the upcoming movie Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, a sequel to the hit musical, according to Deadline.

The 31-year-old actress will reprise her role of Sophie, who was sailing away with her new husband Sky (Dominic Cooper) at the end of the first film.

The film will once again feature the music of ABBA, though it's not yet known which songs will appear in the movie. The plot is still unknown as well, but there's only one year to go until the film hits theaters on July 20, 2018.

Much of the original cast from the first movie, which included Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, and Pierce Brosnan, is expected to return as well.

ARE YOU EXCITED to see a sequel to Mamma Mia?