Ariel Winter & Boyfriend Levi Meaden Soak in The LA Weather

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden step out for an afternoon stroll together on Thursday (June 1) in Los Angeles.

The 19-year-old Modern Family and her 29-year-old boyfriend went comfy in sweats as they enjoyed the warm weather together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter

The day before, Ariel took to Instagram to clear up some misconceptions about a recent interview of hers where she shared that she wants people to focus more on body positivity and love.

“It’s also HARD to be 100% confident- I’m still not- but I’m on a journey and I want other people to know they’re not alone. We all struggle but through our struggle we get stronger and closer to our goals,” Ariel wrote in a lengthy post.