'Bachelorette' Contestant Lee Garrett Under Fire for Offensive Tweets

Lee Garrett – a contestant on this season of The Bachelorette – has found himself under intense scrutiny after racist and offensive tweets of his have been exposed.

The 30-year-old Nasvhille singer/songwriter’s past tweets from 2015 and 2016 have resurfaced where he allegedly bashes feminists, the Black Lives Matter movement, Islam, the LGBT community, Hillary Clinton supporters, the NAACP, and more.

Lee is one of the 31 contestants vying for Dallas attorney Rachel Lindsay‘s hand in marriage.

Lee‘s Twitter account has now been set to private, but not before fans screenshotted and shared the tweets.