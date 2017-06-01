Top Stories
Thu, 01 June 2017 at 8:16 pm

Bebe Rexha & Lil Wayne Drop 'The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody)' Music Video - Watch Now!

Bebe Rexha & Lil Wayne Drop 'The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody)' Music Video - Watch Now!

Bebe Rexha and Lil Wayne have teamed up to bring us this epic, dance-filled block party!

The 27-year-old singer and the 34-year-old rapper just dropped the feel-good music video for “The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody).”

It samples Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and features an upbeat, multicultural celebration in the streets.

“I really wanted this to look and feel more fun and carefree – something that everyone can get down with and vibe out to,” Bebe told Complex.

The video was shot by Director X and is the first taste of what’s to come from the second part of Bebe‘s debut album All Your Fault. The first part was released back in February.

Watch below!


Bebe Rexha – The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody) feat. Lil Wayne (Official Music Video)
Photos: Bebe Rexha
