will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 1:18 pm

Britney Spears Arrives in Japan to Kick Off Her Asia Tour!

Britney Spears is getting ready to kick off her tour of Asia!

The 35-year-old singer was spotted arriving at the airport with her team on Thursday (June 1) in Tokyo, Japan.

Britney will be performing two shows at Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo this weekend and she will also be traveling to South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Israel.

Among the people joining Britney on tour are her dad Jamie Spears and manager Larry Rudolph.

