Britney Spears Arrives in Japan to Kick Off Her Asia Tour!

Britney Spears is getting ready to kick off her tour of Asia!

The 35-year-old singer was spotted arriving at the airport with her team on Thursday (June 1) in Tokyo, Japan.

Britney will be performing two shows at Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo this weekend and she will also be traveling to South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Israel.

Among the people joining Britney on tour are her dad Jamie Spears and manager Larry Rudolph.

