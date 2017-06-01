Britney Spears Writes a Love Letter to LGBT Fans for Pride

Britney Spears Writes a Love Letter to LGBT Fans for Pride

Britney Spears is among the many stars who have written love letters to their LGBT fans as part of Billboard's celebration of Gay Pride Month.

The 35-year-old entertainer went one step further than the other celebs and hand-wrote her letter. All of her fans will recognize her unique handwriting!

"This is my letter of love to all my LGBTQ fans. Continuously throughout my career, you've always been so vocal about what a positive impact I've had on you -- that I've instilled joy, hope and love in you at times when there was none. That my music is an inspiration. That my story gives you hope," Britney wrote in the letter.

"But I have a secret to share with you. You see, it's actually you that lifts me up. The unwavering loyalty. the lack of judgment. The unapologetic truth. Acceptance! Your stories are what inspire me, bring me joy and make me and my sons strive to be better people," she added. "I love you. Britney."

Read all of the letters now on Billboard.com!

