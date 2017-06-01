CBS has announced its schedule for fall 2017 premiere dates!

The fall season will kick off on Monday, September 25 with the return of The Big Bang Theory at 8pm directly followed by the show’s spin-off series Young Sheldon at 8:30pm.

The other new shows that will debut this season include the comedies Me, Myself & I and 9JKL, as well as dramas Seal Team, S.W.A.T., and Wisdom of the Crowd.

The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon will be moving to Thursday nights starting on November 2 when Thursday Night Football vacates that time slot.

ARE YOU EXCITED for fall television to return?

Click inside to see all of the premiere dates…

CBS Announces Fall Premiere Dates for New & Returning Shows

Monday, Sept. 25

8:00-8:30 PM – THE BIG BANG THEORY (11th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM – YOUNG SHELDON (SPECIAL SERIES DEBUT)

9:00-9:30 PM – KEVIN CAN WAIT (2nd Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM – ME, MYSELF & I (SERIES DEBUT)

10:00-11:00 PM – SCORPION (4th Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8:00-9:00 PM – NCIS (15th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – BULL (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (4th Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8:00-9:00 PM – SURVIVOR (35th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – SEAL TEAM (SERIES DEBUT)

10:00-11:00 PM – CRIMINAL MINDS (13th Season Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 28

7:30 PM, ET – THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL PRE-GAME SHOW

8:25 PM, ET – NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers)

Friday, Sept. 29

8:00-9:00 PM – MACGYVER (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – HAWAII FIVE-0 (8th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – BLUE BLOODS (8th Season Premiere)

Saturday, Sept. 30

10:00-11:00 PM – 48 HOURS (30th Season Premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 1

8:30-9:30 PM -WISDOM OF THE CROWD (SERIES DEBUT)

9:30-10:30 PM -NCIS: LOS ANGELES (9th Season Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 2

8:00-8:30 PM – THE BIG BANG THEORY

8:30-9:00 PM – 9JKL (SERIES DEBUT)

9:00-9:30 PM – KEVIN CAN WAIT

9:30-10:00 PM – ME, MYSELF & I

10:00-11:00 PM – SCORPION

Sunday, Oct. 8

10:00-11:00 PM – MADAM SECRETARY (4th Season Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 30

8:00-8:30 PM – KEVIN CAN WAIT (regular time period)

8:30-9:00 PM – 9JKL

9:00-9:30 PM – ME, MYSELF & I (regular time period)

9:30-10:00 PM – SUPERIOR DONUTS (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – SCORPION

Thursday, Nov. 2

8:00-8:30 PM – THE BIG BANG THEORY (regular time period)

8:30-9:00 PM – YOUNG SHELDON (regular time period)

9:00-9:30 PM – MOM (5th Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM – LIFE IN PIECES (3rd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – S.W.A.T. (SERIES DEBUT)