Celine Dion Pens Touching Letter to LGBTQ Community: 'Love Has No Barriers'

Celine Dion has joined tons of other celebrities who are using their voices to spread more love in the world in celebration of Gay Pride Month.

The 49-year-old singer wrote a heartfelt letter to her LGBTQ fans as part of Billboard‘s project.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Celine Dion

“I’m honored to be able to offer words of enthusiasm, encouragement, and strength, in support of Pride and all of my friends in the LBGTQ community,” Celine shared. “I’ve always said that music is a language that has no barriers, and it’s also true that love is an emotion that has no barriers. I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by so many beautiful people from the LGBTQ community throughout my entire career… from talented performers, musicians, producers and songwriters, to colleagues who have contributed significantly to my success, and last but not least, to so many of my loyal fans who have stood by me, in the name of love.”

“All of you have made such a positive impact on my life, and I hope and pray that our world will continue to better understand that acceptance and tolerance are virtues that we can never have enough of,” she added. “For now, I join each and every one of you in this year’s celebration of Pride, sending you all my love and wishing you peace and happiness today, tomorrow… and well beyond.​”

Read all of the letters now on Billboard.com!