Chace Crawford & Harry Shum Support Matthew Morrison at 'Sherpapa' Launch Event

Matthew Morrison is joined by buddies Chace Crawford and Harry Shum as they attend the Gilt & Sherpapa Supply Co. Launch Event on Wednesday afternoon (May 31) at the Catch restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 38-year-old actor was also joined by his pregnant wife Renee along with partner Zach McDuffie and his wife Natazha as they promote their new “Dad Life” collaboration with Gilt Man.

Former Glee stars Kevin McHale, Becca Tobin, and Jacob Artist all attended the event to support their former co-star.

Interior designers Nate Berkus and husband Jeremiah Brent also joined Grey’s Anatomy star Justin Chambers and wife Keisha at the launch party.

