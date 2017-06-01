Top Stories
Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Taylor Swift Gains Small Victory in Case Against DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

Taylor Swift Gains Small Victory in Case Against DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 12:53 am

Chace Crawford & Harry Shum Support Matthew Morrison at 'Sherpapa' Launch Event

Chace Crawford & Harry Shum Support Matthew Morrison at 'Sherpapa' Launch Event

Matthew Morrison is joined by buddies Chace Crawford and Harry Shum as they attend the Gilt & Sherpapa Supply Co. Launch Event on Wednesday afternoon (May 31) at the Catch restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 38-year-old actor was also joined by his pregnant wife Renee along with partner Zach McDuffie and his wife Natazha as they promote their new “Dad Life” collaboration with Gilt Man.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matthew Morrison

Former Glee stars Kevin McHale, Becca Tobin, and Jacob Artist all attended the event to support their former co-star.

Interior designers Nate Berkus and husband Jeremiah Brent also joined Grey’s Anatomy star Justin Chambers and wife Keisha at the launch party.

10+ pictures inside of stars attending the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
chace harry support matthew at launch event01
chace harry support matthew at launch event02
chace harry support matthew at launch event03
chace harry support matthew at launch event04
chace harry support matthew at launch event05
chace harry support matthew at launch event06
chace harry support matthew at launch event07
chace harry support matthew at launch event08
chace harry support matthew at launch event09
chace harry support matthew at launch event10
chace harry support matthew at launch event11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Becca Tobin, Chace Crawford, Harry Shum, Jacob Artist, Jeremiah Brent, Justin Chambers, Keisha Chambers, Kevin McHale, Matthew Morrison, Nate Berkus, Renee Puente

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott heat things up with some major PDA - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario revisits her real-life eating disorder in her new movie Feed - Just Jared Jr
  • Recently engaged Bachelorette alum Britt Nilsson is opening up about her major money and career struggles - Wetpaint
  • Get the scoop on the complex gender politics involved in the Wonder Woman movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of adopting Rob's daughter Dream? - Gossip Cop
  • Koos

    Climbing the mount everest?

  • Veronicabelliott


    Google is paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family! !mj119d:
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !mj119d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash119HomeBayGetPay$97Hour… ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★:::::!mj119d..,..