Charlie Hunnam Goes Casual for Mid-Week Lunch Outing

Charlie Hunnam holds a pad of paper while leaving Cafe Midi and heading back to the parking garage on Wednesday (May 31) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old King Arthur actor had a quick exchange with the parking attendant before heading on his way after his meal.

Charlie channeled his Sons of Anarchy days earlier in the week when he was spotted riding his motorcycle around town. If you miss the show as much as us, go watch all seven seasons now on Netflix!