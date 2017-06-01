Top Stories
will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 5:28 pm

Charlie Hunnam Goes Casual for Mid-Week Lunch Outing

Charlie Hunnam Goes Casual for Mid-Week Lunch Outing

Charlie Hunnam holds a pad of paper while leaving Cafe Midi and heading back to the parking garage on Wednesday (May 31) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old King Arthur actor had a quick exchange with the parking attendant before heading on his way after his meal.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlie Hunnam

Charlie channeled his Sons of Anarchy days earlier in the week when he was spotted riding his motorcycle around town. If you miss the show as much as us, go watch all seven seasons now on Netflix!
Just Jared on Facebook
charlie hunnam goes casual for mid week lunch outing 01
charlie hunnam goes casual for mid week lunch outing 02
charlie hunnam goes casual for mid week lunch outing 03
charlie hunnam goes casual for mid week lunch outing 04
charlie hunnam goes casual for mid week lunch outing 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Charlie Hunnam

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott heat things up with some major PDA - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario revisits her real-life eating disorder in her new movie Feed - Just Jared Jr
  • Recently engaged Bachelorette alum Britt Nilsson is opening up about her major money and career struggles - Wetpaint
  • Get the scoop on the complex gender politics involved in the Wonder Woman movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of adopting Rob's daughter Dream? - Gossip Cop