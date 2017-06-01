Charlie Hunnam Goes for a Motorcycle Ride Around LA

Charlie Hunnam is giving us some serious Sons of Anarchy vibes!

The 37-year-old actor looked cool as he rode his motorcycle while running errands on Tuesday afternoon (May 30) in Los Angeles.

Charlie recently shared in an interview with Cosmopolitan that he loves cooking and would consider posting cooking videos online!

“My cat, George, is fasci­nated by it — I talk to him while he watches me cook,” Charlie said. “I could call my page ‘Cooking With George.’ I think it’d be a big hit.”