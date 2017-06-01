Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

Rumors are swirling that Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez might be expecting a baby!

The 32-year-old soccer star posted an Instagram photo last week of him and Georgina resting on the couch with their hands both resting on her belly. He simply captioned it with a red heart emoji.

Now, Cristiano and Georgina have been spotted out and about with her sporting a possible baby bump!

The couple was seen on a boat and strolling along the dock on Sunday (May 28) in Corsica, France. He even flaunted his hot body while going shirtless.

