Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors
Rumors are swirling that Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez might be expecting a baby!
The 32-year-old soccer star posted an Instagram photo last week of him and Georgina resting on the couch with their hands both resting on her belly. He simply captioned it with a red heart emoji.
Now, Cristiano and Georgina have been spotted out and about with her sporting a possible baby bump!
The couple was seen on a boat and strolling along the dock on Sunday (May 28) in Corsica, France. He even flaunted his hot body while going shirtless.
