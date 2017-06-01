Top Stories
Darren Criss Flaunts His Biceps on 'Versace' Set

Darren Criss Flaunts His Biceps on 'Versace' Set

Darren Criss is all smiles as he takes a break in between scenes while filming Versace: American Crime Story on Wednesday afternoon (May 31) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old actor showed off his buff biceps in a sleeveless jacket and white tank as he was spotted on set.

Earlier that day, Darren was spotted wearing jeans and a blue shirt as he filmed a scene outside of his pickup truck.

In case you missed it, the night before Darren posted a super hot and sexy pic of himself wearing absolutely nothing!
