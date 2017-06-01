Elisabeth Moss & Gwendoline Christie Team Up for 'Top of the Lake' Screening

Elisabeth Moss rocked bright red lipstick at a screening for her BBC Two series Top of the Lake: China Girl!

The 34-year-old Handmaid’s Tale actress looked gorgeous in a black and white tulle dress for the event held on Tuesday (May 30) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elisabeth Moss

Also in attendance were here co-stars Gwendoline Christie, Alice Englert, and David Dencik, as well as director Jane Campion.

Here’s the synopsis: “When pregnant, 12-year-old Tui tries to kill herself in a freezing New Zealand lake, Detective Robin Griffin (Elisabeth) has plenty of questions for the girl. But when Tui suddenly disappears, Griffin finds herself knee-deep in small-town secrets.”

Don’t miss season two of Top of the Lake: China Girl when it premieres later this year! (Watch the trailer here.)

FYI: Elisabeth is wearing Huishan Zhang.