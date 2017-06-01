Ellie Goulding Shines at End the Silence Charity Event in London

Ellie Goulding stylishly hits the red carpet as she attends the End the Silence Charity Event on Wednesday (May 31) at Abbey Road Studios in London, England.

The 30-year-old singer went rockstar chic in a shiny black and silver dress for the charity event.

The End the Silence campaign helps increase awareness about sexual violence by empowering survivors, opening communication, and demanding change.

Earlier that day, Ellie greeted fans as she left the BBC Radio One studios after promoting her new single “First Time.”