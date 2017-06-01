Top Stories
Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Taylor Swift Gains Small Victory in Case Against DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 3:35 am

Ellie Goulding Shines at End the Silence Charity Event in London

Ellie Goulding Shines at End the Silence Charity Event in London

Ellie Goulding stylishly hits the red carpet as she attends the End the Silence Charity Event on Wednesday (May 31) at Abbey Road Studios in London, England.

The 30-year-old singer went rockstar chic in a shiny black and silver dress for the charity event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellie Goulding

The End the Silence campaign helps increase awareness about sexual violence by empowering survivors, opening communication, and demanding change.

Earlier that day, Ellie greeted fans as she left the BBC Radio One studios after promoting her new single “First Time.”
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Ellie Goulding

