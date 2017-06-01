Top Stories
Thu, 01 June 2017 at 12:06 pm

Emily Blunt Takes Break From 'Mary Poppins Returns' To Visit 'An American In Paris'!

Emily Blunt Takes Break From 'Mary Poppins Returns' To Visit 'An American In Paris'!

The West End’s production of An American In Paris got the best surprise visit last night (May 31)!

Emily Blunt supported leading ladies Sarah Bakker and Jennifer Davison and the rest of their An American In Paris cast members at The Dominion Theatre in London, England.

Emily, 34, is currently in town working on her upcoming movie, Mary Poppins Returns, which is also set to star Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer and Julie Walters.

Emily was last spotted filming Mary Poppins Returns with Lin-Manuel and their kid co-stars in April.
Credit: David M Benett / Dave Benett; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Emily Blunt

