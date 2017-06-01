Fifth Harmony: 'Down' ft. Gucci Mane - Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Fifth Harmony is back with new music!!!

The girls – Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Normani Kordei – dropped their new song “Down” with the help of rapper Gucci Mane.

“Down” is the first single Fifth Harmony has dropped since Camila Cabello left the group last year.

This Friday (June 2), Fifth Harmony is set to premiere “Down” live on Good Morning America.

You can download Fifth Harmony‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Down” below!

Check out the lyrics for “Down” inside…