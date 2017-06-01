Top Stories
Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 12:45 pm

Gigi Hadid Sports Red Hair For New Versace 2017 Campaign

Gigi Hadid Sports Red Hair For New Versace 2017 Campaign

Check out Gigi Hadid and more stars in the brand new Fall Winter 17 campaign for Versace.

Shot by famed photographer Bruce Weber and conceived by artistic director Donatella Versace, the campaign looks to send a powerful manifesto of unity and hope.

Gigi stars alongside Mica Arganaraz, Taylor Hill, Vittoria Ceretti, Barry Lomeka, Barak Shamir, Filip Wolf, Saul Rodriguez, Alpha Dia, Valentine Rontez, Tristian Thevenot, and Michael Gioia.

They dressed in styles featuring affirming messages of equality, strength, and love.

“The message of this campaign is clear and direct. It is about the unity, love and togetherness that we all need, no matter who we are or where we come from,” Donatella said.

Bruce said, “After talking to Donatella about what’s happening around the world today, we wanted to do photographs of people standing up for something – some cause that would help other people. So the campaign for us was about a protest for peace and the connection we all need to have for each other.”

Photos: Bruce Weber
