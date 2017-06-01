Top Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo &amp; Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 6:55 pm

Hilary Swank is All About the Female Empowerment 'Mission'

Hilary Swank is All About the Female Empowerment 'Mission'

Hilary Swank is taking steps to spread female empowerment.

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress made an appearance at AOL’s BUILD Series NYC on Wednesday (May 31) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Swank

Hilary took the stage to discuss her new clothing line, Mission Statement, which can reportedly double as both leisurewear and nightclub attire.

“I am so grateful that I had sports as a part of my makeup for a lot of reasons,” she explained. “It makes you realize what your body is capable of doing. A lot of the times women are objectified and trivialized, and when you realize you can be strong, you want to use your body to work towards a goal. Then, also, the aspect of interacting with other girls and learning how to support one another for an end goal. That was a really important makeup for me. It really helped inform who I am today and encourage women.”

“It’s to help women find their own personal mission statement,” she added about the brand. “Or encourage them to take an hour in their 24-hour day to work on their mission statement. Women are so busy, they’re multifaceted, they’re doing a million things, and a lot of times their kids are dong a million things. They want to go from their workout into their day, but not look like they’re in their workout clothes. [Mission Statement is] the first-ever crossover brand.”

Check out Hilary‘s line here.

10+ pictures inside of Hilary Swank stopping by BUILD Series NYC…

Just Jared on Facebook
hilary swank is all about the female empowerment mission 01
hilary swank is all about the female empowerment mission 02
hilary swank is all about the female empowerment mission 03
hilary swank is all about the female empowerment mission 04
hilary swank is all about the female empowerment mission 05
hilary swank is all about the female empowerment mission 06
hilary swank is all about the female empowerment mission 07
hilary swank is all about the female empowerment mission 08
hilary swank is all about the female empowerment mission 09
hilary swank is all about the female empowerment mission 10
hilary swank is all about the female empowerment mission 11
hilary swank is all about the female empowerment mission 12

Credit: Getty, INSTAR; Photos: SplashNewsOnline, BackGrid USA
Posted to: Hilary Swank

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott heat things up with some major PDA - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario revisits her real-life eating disorder in her new movie Feed - Just Jared Jr
  • Recently engaged Bachelorette alum Britt Nilsson is opening up about her major money and career struggles - Wetpaint
  • Get the scoop on the complex gender politics involved in the Wonder Woman movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of adopting Rob's daughter Dream? - Gossip Cop