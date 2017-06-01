Hilary Swank is All About the Female Empowerment 'Mission'

Hilary Swank is taking steps to spread female empowerment.

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress made an appearance at AOL’s BUILD Series NYC on Wednesday (May 31) in New York City.

Hilary took the stage to discuss her new clothing line, Mission Statement, which can reportedly double as both leisurewear and nightclub attire.

“I am so grateful that I had sports as a part of my makeup for a lot of reasons,” she explained. “It makes you realize what your body is capable of doing. A lot of the times women are objectified and trivialized, and when you realize you can be strong, you want to use your body to work towards a goal. Then, also, the aspect of interacting with other girls and learning how to support one another for an end goal. That was a really important makeup for me. It really helped inform who I am today and encourage women.”

“It’s to help women find their own personal mission statement,” she added about the brand. “Or encourage them to take an hour in their 24-hour day to work on their mission statement. Women are so busy, they’re multifaceted, they’re doing a million things, and a lot of times their kids are dong a million things. They want to go from their workout into their day, but not look like they’re in their workout clothes. [Mission Statement is] the first-ever crossover brand.”

