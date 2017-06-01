Top Stories
Thu, 01 June 2017 at 4:06 pm

Is There a 'Wonder Woman' End Credits Scene?

The new superhero movie Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine is hitting theaters in just a few hours and fans will be wondering if they should stay in their seats for a post-credits scene.

We can confirm that there is NOT anything after the credits for this film!

Most superhero movies these days, including nearly every Marvel film, includes an end credits scene that teases the next addition to the franchise, but the DC Comics Extended Universe has not followed this format.

While Man of Steel and Suicide Squad both had scenes after the credits, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and now Wonder Woman didn’t have anything.

Make sure to see Wonder Woman in theaters this weekend and let us know what you think!

Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Chris Pine, Gal Gadot, Movies, Robin Wright, Wonder Woman

