Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Taylor Swift Gains Small Victory in Case Against DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 8:42 am

James Corden Teases Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke - Watch First Look Here!

Buckle up – Ed Sheeran‘s very first preview for his upcoming Carpool Karaoke segment has finally arrived!

The 26-year-old “Shape Of You” hit-maker along with Late Late Show host James Corden show off their vocal skills to the tune of Ed‘s 2014 hit “Sing” and 2016′s “Castle on the Hill” in the preview clip that premiered on Thursday (May 31).

Next week, James and The Late Late Show will broadcast three shows out of London. It all kicks off Tuesday when Kit Harington and Nicole Kidman visit James at Central Hall Westminster.

Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Russell Brand, David Beckham and Jennifer Hudson are all also set to appear during the special London episodes.


Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke: First Look – Late Late in London
Posted to: Carpool Karaoke, Ed Sheeran, James Corden

