Top Stories
Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Taylor Swift Gains Small Victory in Case Against DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

Taylor Swift Gains Small Victory in Case Against DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 1:45 am

Jim Carrey Brings Long Beard to 'I'm Dying Up Here' Premiere

Jim Carrey Brings Long Beard to 'I'm Dying Up Here' Premiere

Jim Carrey is still loving his bushy bearded look!

The 55-year-old actor showed off his facial hair and big smile at the premiere of his upcoming Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here at DGA Theater on Wednesday (May 31) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jim Carrey

Jim is an executive producer and writer for the dramedy.

I’m Dying Up Here – based on the novel by William Knoedelseder – is “set in the celebrated and infamous L.A. stand-up comedy scene of the ’70s, where the careers of most comedy superstars began. It delves into the inspired and damaged psyches that inhabit the hilarious, but complex business of making an audience laugh.”

Also in attendance at the premiere were the show’s stars Melissa Leo, Ari Graynor, Brianne Howey, Clark Duke, RJ Cyler, Sarah Hay, and Ginger Gonzaga.

Don’t miss season one of I’m Dying Up Here when it premieres on June 4 on Showtime!
Just Jared on Facebook
jim carrey continues to rock long beard at im dying up here premiere 01
jim carrey continues to rock long beard at im dying up here premiere 02
jim carrey continues to rock long beard at im dying up here premiere 03
jim carrey continues to rock long beard at im dying up here premiere 04
jim carrey continues to rock long beard at im dying up here premiere 05
jim carrey continues to rock long beard at im dying up here premiere 06
jim carrey continues to rock long beard at im dying up here premiere 07
jim carrey continues to rock long beard at im dying up here premiere 08
jim carrey continues to rock long beard at im dying up here premiere 09
jim carrey continues to rock long beard at im dying up here premiere 10
jim carrey continues to rock long beard at im dying up here premiere 11

Credit: Emma McIntyre; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ari Graynor, Brianne Howey, Clark Duke, Ginger Gonzaga, Jim Carrey, Melissa Leo, RJ Cyler, Sarah Hay

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott heat things up with some major PDA - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario revisits her real-life eating disorder in her new movie Feed - Just Jared Jr
  • Recently engaged Bachelorette alum Britt Nilsson is opening up about her major money and career struggles - Wetpaint
  • Get the scoop on the complex gender politics involved in the Wonder Woman movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of adopting Rob's daughter Dream? - Gossip Cop