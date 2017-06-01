Jim Carrey Brings Long Beard to 'I'm Dying Up Here' Premiere

Jim Carrey is still loving his bushy bearded look!

The 55-year-old actor showed off his facial hair and big smile at the premiere of his upcoming Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here at DGA Theater on Wednesday (May 31) in Los Angeles.

Jim is an executive producer and writer for the dramedy.

I’m Dying Up Here – based on the novel by William Knoedelseder – is “set in the celebrated and infamous L.A. stand-up comedy scene of the ’70s, where the careers of most comedy superstars began. It delves into the inspired and damaged psyches that inhabit the hilarious, but complex business of making an audience laugh.”

Also in attendance at the premiere were the show’s stars Melissa Leo, Ari Graynor, Brianne Howey, Clark Duke, RJ Cyler, Sarah Hay, and Ginger Gonzaga.

Don’t miss season one of I’m Dying Up Here when it premieres on June 4 on Showtime!