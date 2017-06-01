Jim Carrey Defends Kathy Griffin's Trump Photo Shoot, Says Comedians are the 'Last Voice of Truth'

Jim Carrey is coming to Kathy Griffin‘s defense after she was found herself under criticism for posing with President Donald Trump‘s bloody head.

While attending the premiere of I’m Dying Up Here last night, the 55-year-old actor addressed the controversy, saying that comedians should speak up more about politics.

“I think it is the job of a comedian to cross the line at all times because that line is not real,” Jim said via Entertainment Tonight.

After the photo went viral, Kathy apologized for the reaction she received and said that she “went too far.”

“If you step out into that spotlight and you’re doing the crazy things that [Trump is] doing we’re the last line of defense,” Jim said. “And really, the comedians are the last voice of truth in this whole thing. It’s impossible to get away from it.”