Johnny Depp Stars In First 'Murder On The Orient Express' Star-Studded Trailer - Watch Here!

Johnny Depp makes a brief cameo as Edward Ratchett in the very first trailer for the anticipated film-adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express!

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, who also plays Detective Hercule Poirot, from the novel by best selling author Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyoneâ€™s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

The film also stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Caroline Hubbard, Daisy Ridley as Mary Debenham, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. as Doctor Arbuthnot, Manuel Garcia Rulfo as Biniamino Marquez, Judi Dench as Princess Dragomiroff, Olivia Colman as Hildegarde Schmidt, Penelope Cruz as Pilar Estravados, Sergei Polunin as Count Andrenyi, and Josh Gad as Hector MacQueen.

Murder on the Orient Express opens in theaters on November 10th – Watch trailer below!



Murder on the Orient Express | Official Trailer