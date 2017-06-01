Top Stories
will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 3:23 pm

Julia Roberts' Upcoming TV Series Will Air on HBO!

Julia Roberts' Upcoming TV Series Will Air on HBO!

While it isn’t news that Julia Roberts is heading to TV, we finally know where the series will air… HBO!

The Oscar-winning actress will star in a television adaptation of the Maria Semple book “Today Will Be Different.”

Julia will produce the series alongside Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle.

Today Will Be Different “tells the story of Eleanor Flood, who wakes up determined to be her best self — but then life happens. Taking place over a single day, it’s a portrait of one woman’s fumbling but valiant attempt to navigate the perils and grace of modern life,” according to THR.

Julia previously worked with HBO on the movie The Normal Heart, which earned her an Emmy nomination.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: HBO, Julia Roberts, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott heat things up with some major PDA - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario revisits her real-life eating disorder in her new movie Feed - Just Jared Jr
  • Recently engaged Bachelorette alum Britt Nilsson is opening up about her major money and career struggles - Wetpaint
  • Get the scoop on the complex gender politics involved in the Wonder Woman movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of adopting Rob's daughter Dream? - Gossip Cop