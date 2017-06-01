Julia Roberts' Upcoming TV Series Will Air on HBO!

While it isn’t news that Julia Roberts is heading to TV, we finally know where the series will air… HBO!

The Oscar-winning actress will star in a television adaptation of the Maria Semple book “Today Will Be Different.”

Julia will produce the series alongside Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle.

Today Will Be Different “tells the story of Eleanor Flood, who wakes up determined to be her best self — but then life happens. Taking place over a single day, it’s a portrait of one woman’s fumbling but valiant attempt to navigate the perils and grace of modern life,” according to THR.

Julia previously worked with HBO on the movie The Normal Heart, which earned her an Emmy nomination.