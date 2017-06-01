Justin Theroux Muscles Up for Big Apple Bike Ride

Justin Theroux rides his bicycle around town on Thursday (June 1) in New York City.

The 45-year-old actor put his muscles on display in a tight Gucci tee.

The series finale of Justin‘s HBO show The Leftovers airs this weekend and he says that he is satisfied with the ending.

“It’s one of those awkward things where we’re not allowed to talk about what’s going on…I can tell you what’s not going to happen,” Justin said on GMA the day before. “I can say that I was very happy with the way the show ended, enormously.”