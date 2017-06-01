Top Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo &amp; Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 6:49 pm

Justin Theroux Muscles Up for Big Apple Bike Ride

Justin Theroux Muscles Up for Big Apple Bike Ride

Justin Theroux rides his bicycle around town on Thursday (June 1) in New York City.

The 45-year-old actor put his muscles on display in a tight Gucci tee.

The series finale of Justin‘s HBO show The Leftovers airs this weekend and he says that he is satisfied with the ending.

“It’s one of those awkward things where we’re not allowed to talk about what’s going on…I can tell you what’s not going to happen,” Justin said on GMA the day before. “I can say that I was very happy with the way the show ended, enormously.”
Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Justin Theroux

