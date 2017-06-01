Justin Theroux Reveals Why Jennifer Aniston Sometimes Won't Practice Scripts With Him

Justin Theroux is explaining the reason Jennifer Aniston doesn’t always agree to run lines with him!

Turns out, if the scripts in question are for the 45-year-old actor’s hit HBO series The Leftovers, his wife, 48, doesn’t want to hear any spoilers.

“She wouldn’t even run lines with me,” Justin said during a visit to Good Morning America on Wednesday (May 31) in New York City. “Jennifer does not know what’s gonna happen. She’s a fan of the show, so she doesn’t want any spoilers.”

Regarding Sunday’s Leftovers finale, Justin shared, “It’s one of those things where we’re not allowed to talk about what’s going on. But I’m very happy with how it ends.”

Also pictured inside: Justin riding his bike outside NYC’s The Greenwich Hotel that same day.

Justin also opened up about his and Jennifer‘s second wedding anniversary plans. Click inside to find out what he said…

“I’m not gonna tell you anything,” he spilled. “We’ll probably just do something quiet, that’s what we like to do.”