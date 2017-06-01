Kate Beckinsale Joins Jon Hamm & More at Star-Studded 'Baby Driver' Screening!

Kate Beckinsale poses for a photo with writer/director Edgar Wright at a screening of his new movie Baby Driver at the London Hotel on Wednesday (May 31) in West Hollywood, Calif.

J.J. Abrams hosted the event and tons of stars stepped out, including other filmmakers like Jon Favreau, Christopher Nolan, Ava DuVernay, and Paul Feig.

Some of the stars in attendance included the movie’s star Jon Hamm, as well as Tom Holland, Mark Hamill, Sacha Baron Cohen, Colin Hanks, Jack Black, Ioan Gruffudd, Blake Griffin, Kristen Schaal, Weird Al Yankovic, Joel Edgerton, and more.

Baby Driver has been receiving a ton of positive buzz and it will finally hit theaters on June 28!

