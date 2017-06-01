Top Stories
will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 4:24 pm

Kate Beckinsale Joins Jon Hamm & More at Star-Studded 'Baby Driver' Screening!

Kate Beckinsale Joins Jon Hamm & More at Star-Studded 'Baby Driver' Screening!

Kate Beckinsale poses for a photo with writer/director Edgar Wright at a screening of his new movie Baby Driver at the London Hotel on Wednesday (May 31) in West Hollywood, Calif.

J.J. Abrams hosted the event and tons of stars stepped out, including other filmmakers like Jon Favreau, Christopher Nolan, Ava DuVernay, and Paul Feig.

Some of the stars in attendance included the movie’s star Jon Hamm, as well as Tom Holland, Mark Hamill, Sacha Baron Cohen, Colin Hanks, Jack Black, Ioan Gruffudd, Blake Griffin, Kristen Schaal, Weird Al Yankovic, Joel Edgerton, and more.

Baby Driver has been receiving a ton of positive buzz and it will finally hit theaters on June 28!

Credit: Dan Steinberg/Invision; Photos: AP Images
Posted to: Ava DuVernay, Blake Griffin, Christopher Nolan, Colin Hanks, Edgar Wright, Ioan Gruffudd, Jack Black, JJ Abrams, Joel Edgerton, Jon Favreau, Jon Hamm, Kate Beckinsale, Kristen Schaal, Mark Hamill, Paul Feig, Sacha Baron Cohen, Tom Holland, Weird Al Yankovic

