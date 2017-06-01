Top Stories
will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 3:18 pm

Kendall Jenner Really Wants to Bring Back the Fanny Pack

Kendall Jenner Really Wants to Bring Back the Fanny Pack

Kendall Jenner sports her second fanny pack this week!

The 21-year-old model was spotted wearing a brown one paired with a cute romper while shopping on Thursday afternoon (June 1) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Earlier in the week, Kendall rocked a black fanny while out to dinner with BFF Gigi Hadid. Could this be her new thing?

In case you missed the news, Kendall is the newest ambassador for ADIDAS!

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Kendall Jenner’s fanny pack style? Yay or nay?
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner fanny pack romper nyc 01
kendall jenner fanny pack romper nyc 02
kendall jenner fanny pack romper nyc 03
kendall jenner fanny pack romper nyc 04
kendall jenner fanny pack romper nyc 05

Photos: BACKGRID USA
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott heat things up with some major PDA - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario revisits her real-life eating disorder in her new movie Feed - Just Jared Jr
  • Recently engaged Bachelorette alum Britt Nilsson is opening up about her major money and career struggles - Wetpaint
  • Get the scoop on the complex gender politics involved in the Wonder Woman movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of adopting Rob's daughter Dream? - Gossip Cop