Kendall Jenner Really Wants to Bring Back the Fanny Pack

Kendall Jenner sports her second fanny pack this week!

The 21-year-old model was spotted wearing a brown one paired with a cute romper while shopping on Thursday afternoon (June 1) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Earlier in the week, Kendall rocked a black fanny while out to dinner with BFF Gigi Hadid. Could this be her new thing?

In case you missed the news, Kendall is the newest ambassador for ADIDAS!

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Kendall Jenner’s fanny pack style? Yay or nay?