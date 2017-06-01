Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Friend Who 'Stole' From Her - Read the Tweets!

Khloe Kardashian is turning to fans for some serious advice.

After the reality star allegedly realized one of her friends had stolen from her, she took to Twitter on Thursday (June 1) to share her thoughts.

“What would you do if you found out a friend was stealing from you?” Khloe wrote, adding, “Would you cut off the friendship and let God handle it? Or would you go the legal route?”

When some followers questioned if the thief was her BFF Malika Haqq, Khloe answered, “No guys! Malika is my sister! Never ever ever! We ride for life.”

