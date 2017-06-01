Top Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 9:06 pm

Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Friend Who 'Stole' From Her - Read the Tweets!

Khloe Kardashian is turning to fans for some serious advice.

After the reality star allegedly realized one of her friends had stolen from her, she took to Twitter on Thursday (June 1) to share her thoughts.

“What would you do if you found out a friend was stealing from you?” Khloe wrote, adding, “Would you cut off the friendship and let God handle it? Or would you go the legal route?”

When some followers questioned if the thief was her BFF Malika Haqq, Khloe answered, “No guys! Malika is my sister! Never ever ever! We ride for life.”

A couple hours later, Khloe ended her rant with one final cryptic tweet. Click inside to read it…
Credit: Dan Jackman; Photos: WENN
WENN
