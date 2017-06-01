Kristin Chenoweth Guest Stars in 'Younger' Season 4 Trailer!

The upcoming fourth season of Younger is coming soon and the trailer reveals that there are some exciting guest stars, including Kristin Chenoweth.

The Tony and Emmy-winning actress will be playing Marylynne Keller, a DC “spin doctor” trying to sell a book to Empirical. Other guest stars include The Originals‘ Charles Michael Davis, Michael Urie, and Jennifer Westfeldt.

Last season, Liza (Sutton Foster) finally admitted her bombshell secret to Kelsey (Hilary Duff) – that she’s not 26 and she’s been lying all along – and viewers will get to see how it all unfolds on the Wednesday, June 28th premiere at 10pm. But Liza’s relationship with Kelsey is not the only thing left in shambles. Her boyfriend Josh (Nico Tortorella) was left broken when he stumbled upon Liza and her boss, Charles (Peter Hermann), kissing right before he was about to propose. With her professional and personal lives on the line, Liza might only be left with the truth.

Watch the trailer below and catch the season four premiere on TV Land on Wednesday, June 28 at 10pm.



Younger | Season 4 Official Trailer