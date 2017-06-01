Leonardo DiCaprio on U.S. Exiting Paris Agreement: 'Today, Our Planet Suffered'

Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most outspoken celebrities on the issue of climate change and he’s reacting to President Trump‘s decision for the United States to exit the Paris Agreement.

The agreement was between 195 countries in a move to combat climate change and people around the world are slamming Trump‘s move as a big step backward.

Leo formed the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998 when he was just 24 to help promote environmental awareness. Recently, he executive produced and appeared in the documentary Before the Flood, which focused on global warming.

“Today, our planet suffered. It’s more important than ever to take action. #ParisAgreement,” Leo tweeted after Trump delivered his speech on Thursday (June 1). “Take action by supporting these organizations on the front lines of this fight: @IndivisibleTeam @StandUpAmerica @NRDC.”

Another major force in the world who is taking action following Trump‘s decision is Tesla founder Elon Musk, who had been serving on presidential councils. He announced that he will be stepping down from Trump‘s advisory council due to this decision.
Photos: Getty
  • Curt Noydb

    If LEO and Elon are so concerned why don’t they give up their super yachts, private planes, limos and carpool like the rest of us?

  • also…

    No matter what they do you’ll still criticize them. You can keep whining they still do more than you do for sure.

  • JanaHelen

    Thats all you have to say ? Lol Trump just put America on the same level as Syria and Nicaragua while every expert warned him not to pull out from the Agreement. Damn even China and North Korea are supportive o the Agreement Trump is the laughing stock of the world