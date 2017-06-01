Leonardo DiCaprio on U.S. Exiting Paris Agreement: 'Today, Our Planet Suffered'

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most outspoken celebrities on the issue of climate change and he’s reacting to President Trump‘s decision for the United States to exit the Paris Agreement.

The agreement was between 195 countries in a move to combat climate change and people around the world are slamming Trump‘s move as a big step backward.

Leo formed the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998 when he was just 24 to help promote environmental awareness. Recently, he executive produced and appeared in the documentary Before the Flood, which focused on global warming.

“Today, our planet suffered. It’s more important than ever to take action. #ParisAgreement,” Leo tweeted after Trump delivered his speech on Thursday (June 1). “Take action by supporting these organizations on the front lines of this fight: @IndivisibleTeam @StandUpAmerica @NRDC.”

Another major force in the world who is taking action following Trump‘s decision is Tesla founder Elon Musk, who had been serving on presidential councils. He announced that he will be stepping down from Trump‘s advisory council due to this decision.