Listen to Camila Cabello on Major Lazer's Song 'Know No Better'

Camila Cabello has teamed up with Major Lazer once again – this time for the title track off his surprise EP titled Know No Better.

The 20-year-old singer belts out alongside Travis Scott and Quavo, which you can listen to below!

“know no better is out now 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 @MAJORLAZER @trvisXX @QuavoStuntin, Camila tweeted.

Pictured: Camila looks super chic in all white while doing promo at Global Radio Studios on Thursday (June 1) in London, England.

