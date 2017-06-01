Top Stories
Thu, 01 June 2017 at 2:58 pm

Listen to Camila Cabello on Major Lazer's Song 'Know No Better'

Listen to Camila Cabello on Major Lazer's Song 'Know No Better'

Camila Cabello has teamed up with Major Lazer once again – this time for the title track off his surprise EP titled Know No Better.

The 20-year-old singer belts out alongside Travis Scott and Quavo, which you can listen to below!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

“know no better is out now 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 @MAJORLAZER @trvisXX @QuavoStuntin, Camila tweeted.

Pictured: Camila looks super chic in all white while doing promo at Global Radio Studios on Thursday (June 1) in London, England.

Click inside to read the lyrics to “Know No Better”…
camila cabello london press white dress 01
camila cabello london press white dress 02
camila cabello london press white dress 03
camila cabello london press white dress 04
camila cabello london press white dress 05

Photos: BACKGRID USA
