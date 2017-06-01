Major Lazer Drop Surprise EP: 'Know No Better' Stream & Download - Listen Here!

Major Lazer have just dropped a surprise treat for fans – a brand new six-track EP called, Know No Better!

The EP comes two years to the day after the group’s – comprised of​ ​Diplo, Jillionaire and Walshy Fire – groundbreaking LP Peace is the Mission, and expands upon the group’s global sound, taking inspiration from their travels to Pakistan, Cuba, South America, Africa and more while paying homage to their island roots.

The six-track EP comes packed with the new single “Know No Better” featuring Travis Scott, Camila Cabello and Quavo, as well as new collaborations with J Balvin, Sean Paul, Anitta, Jidenna, Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking, Busy Signal and more.

Major Lazer‘s Know No Better EP is also available on Spotify and iTunes!



Major Lazer – ‘Know No Better’ EP (Full Stream)