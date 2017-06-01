Top Stories
Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Taylor Swift Gains Small Victory in Case Against DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 7:30 am

Mariah Carey Returns Home After Getaway with Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey Returns Home After Getaway with Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey poses for pictures as she leaves dinner at The Ivy restaurant on Tuesday night (May 30) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 47-year-old looked sexy in a little, black dress as she and a friend enjoyed dinner together.

Mariah was just in Napa Valley with her rumored on-again boyfriend Bryan Tanaka as they enjoyed a romantic Memorial Day Weekend away.

The couple shared cute selfies as they spent the weekend checking out the vineyards together.
mariah carey returns home after romantic weekend with bryan05

Photos: Backgrid USA
