Mark-Paul Gosselaar Will Star in Vampire Drama 'The Passage'

Mark-Paul Gosselaar Will Star in Vampire Drama 'The Passage'

Mark-Paul Gosselaar is heading back to FOX!

After his show The Pitch was canceled, the 43-year-old actor is heading to FOX’s upcoming vampire drama The Passage, Deadline reports.

Joining Mark-Paul in the show includes Saniyya Sidney, Genesis Rodriguez, Brianne Howey, BJ Britt, and Jennifer Ferrin.

The show will be set up in two timelines where “in the present, a 10-year-old Amy (Saniyya) seems to have special powers that allow her to communicate with “virals,” terrifying monsters that once were human. Through flashbacks, Amy tells her tale, which is directly tied to the genesis of these creatures.”

The TV show will be based off of Justin Cronin‘s 2010 best-selling book of the same title.

The Passage is set to air this fall.
