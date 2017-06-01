Top Stories
Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 11:13 am

Megyn Kelly Accidentally Snubs Hoda Kotb During 'Today Show' Debut (Video)

Megyn Kelly Accidentally Snubs Hoda Kotb During 'Today Show' Debut (Video)

Megyn Kelly made her first appearance as an NBC news anchor on The Today Show on Thursday (June 1), but she made a small error while saying hello to the hosts!

The 46-year-old former Fox News anchor was appearing live from St. Petersburg to tease her upcoming interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, and Hoda Kotb were sitting at the anchor desk in New York City while welcoming Megyn to the show for the first time as a team member.

“Hey guys, it’s great to be with you, Matt and Savannah,” she said. When she realized her name wasn’t said, Hoda put her hands into the air in a “what about me?” way!

It’s likely that Megyn didn’t know Hoda was at the desk as people who appear live via satellite usually are just given an audio feed, not a video feed.
Photos: NBC
