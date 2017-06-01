Mila Kunis Doesn't Have Christmas Cheer in 'Bad Moms' Sequel

Mila Kunis is hard at work on her upcoming movie A Bad Moms Christmas and it looks like her character doesn’t have Christmas cheer!

The 33-year-old actress looked unimpressed with the festive decorations in a scene she shot on Wednesday (May 31) in Atlanta, Ga.

Mila was joined on set by her on-screen mom Christine Baranski and kids Oona Laurence and Emjay Anthony, who all looked enthusiastic about the decorations!

A Bad Moms Christmas, a sequel to last year’s smash hit comedy, follows the bad moms (Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell) struggling to cope when their respective mothers visit for the holidays. The movie will hit theaters on November 3.