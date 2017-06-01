Jimmy Kimmel‘s Mean Tweets is back and this time, he’s having some NBA greats read some very harsh words about them!

Basketball players including Zach LaVine, DeAndre Jordan, Mike Conley Jr., Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Jay Williams, and Caron Butler read some of the mean tweets about them.

Joining the players included coaches, commentators, and basketball legends like Doc Rivers, Walt Frazier, Michelle Beadle, Joel Embiid, James Harden, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Karl Malone.

The latest edition of Mean Tweets comes just in time for game on of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavilers and Golden State Warriors.

Watch the video below!



NBA Players Read Mean Tweets on ‘Kimmel’ – Watch Now!