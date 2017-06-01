Netflix Cancels 'Sense8' After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled Sense8 after two seasons on the streaming service.

The show was created by the Wachowski siblings and J. Michael Straczynski and followed eight people from around the world who became “Sensates,” humans who are emotionally and mentally linked.

“After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an end,” said Cindy Holland, VP of Netflix original content (via THR). “It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick ass, and outright unforgettable. Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world. We thank Lana, Lilly, Joe and Grant for their vision, and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment.”

The cancellation of Sense8 comes just a week after Netflix canceled another original series, The Get Down.