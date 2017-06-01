Top Stories
Thu, 01 June 2017 at 4:30 am

Nicole Richie Goes Makeup-Free After Announcing New Sunglasses Collection

Nicole Richie Goes Makeup-Free After Announcing New Sunglasses Collection

Nicole Richie kept it stylishly casual while stepping out for dinner this week.

The 35-year-old fashion designer went makeup-free as she wrapped up her meal at E Baldi on Tuesday (May 30) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She paired her long blue coat with a black and white scarf.

That same day, Nicole announced her new, limited edition sunglasses collection from her House Of Harlow 1960 line.

“NEW @hoh1960 Shades are out & live NOW,” she tweeted. “1 Frame. Designed by me, for you.”

Check out the collection here.
Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Nicole Richie

  • Fred alonso

    a disgrace