Nicole Richie Goes Makeup-Free After Announcing New Sunglasses Collection
Nicole Richie kept it stylishly casual while stepping out for dinner this week.
The 35-year-old fashion designer went makeup-free as she wrapped up her meal at E Baldi on Tuesday (May 30) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
She paired her long blue coat with a black and white scarf.
That same day, Nicole announced her new, limited edition sunglasses collection from her House Of Harlow 1960 line.
“NEW @hoh1960 Shades are out & live NOW,” she tweeted. “1 Frame. Designed by me, for you.”
