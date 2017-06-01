Top Stories
Thu, 01 June 2017 at 10:20 am

Pippa Middleton & Husband James Matthews' Honeymoon Continues in Australia!

Pippa Middleton & Husband James Matthews' Honeymoon Continues in Australia!

Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews arrive at the airport for the next stop on their honeymoon on Thursday (June 1) in Darwin, Australia.

The couple, who got married a week and a half ago in England, are traveling around the world on their honeymoon and they currently are down under.

The newlyweds were spotted together the day before while sight-seeing around Sydney, where they were seen going for a climb on the famous Sydney Harbour Bridge.

